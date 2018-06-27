Body found inside beer cooler at SunTrust Park in Georgia

Investigators are searching for a cause of death after a body was found in a beer cooler at SunTrust Park.

The ballpark is the home to the Atlanta Braves.

Police say the man was working as a third-party contractor at the park.

He was discovered Tuesday afternoon by another worker from the same company.

Officials say the contractor was working the overnight shift when he apparently passed away inside the ballpark.

The contractor's body was found when his coworkers began setting up for Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cobb County Police Department is working with the Atlanta Braves to investigate the incident.