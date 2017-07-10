Body of young woman found in Illinois river

Illinois State Police are asking for help in identifying a young woman whose body was found in the Kankakee River.

On Sat., July 8, 2017, the body was discovered by a homeowner off Redman Rd in Wilmington, which is located in east-central Illinois south of Minooka.

According to a news release, the Will County coroner conducted an autopsy on Mon., July 10, 2017, to determine the cause of death. The results are pending further lab analysis.

Troopers hope the public can help identify the young woman, described as a light-skinned, late teens or early 20s, approximately 5 feet tall weighing 102 pounds with red and brown hair, brown eyes with two piercings in her right ear and one piercing in the left ear. She was found clothed in a black, one-piece, Forever 21 bodysuit with a ¾ chest zipper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP TIPLINE at (815) 726-6377, ext 2. Callers can remain anonymous.

