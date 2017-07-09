Body pulled from Mississippi River near Dubuque

Officials are working to identify a body that was found in the Mississippi River on Sunday.

The Dubuque Police Department reported that a fisherman found the body south of the Massey Marina at approximately 11:23 am.

The body was recovered, but preliminary investigations indicated that the body had been in the water for an extended period of time, making identification near to impossible. The body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy to assist with identification.

Police say they will release more information when it becomes available.

The Dubuque Police Department was assisted by the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Dubuque County Conservation, Key West Fire Department, and the Dubuque County Medical Examiner Investigator's Office.