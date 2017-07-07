Body pulled from Mississippi River near Dubuque

The Dubuque Fire Department says a body was pulled from the Mississippi River early Friday morning.

The Dubuque County Sheriff says the call came in around 3:05 a.m. They say the body was discovered near the Mines of Spain State Park.

The sheriff's office says they have identified person, but the release of the name is pending family notification.

Canadian National Railroad Police are taking over the investigation.

