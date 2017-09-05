Body recovered near Mississippi River in Dubuque County

Officials say a man's body was recovered from a wooded marsh area near the Mississippi River late Monday night, September 4. Around 11:08 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to an address on Riverside Road to help a family locate a missing family member they could not reach.

When they found no one home, officials searched the area. They say the man was found dead in a wooded marsh near Riverside Road.

No foul play is suspected. The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of family members.

