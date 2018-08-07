Boil advisory to be issued Wednesday for parts of Maquoketa

A boil advisory will be issued for parts of Maquoketa according to the City of Maquoketa's Facebook page starting on Wednesday.

The city posted saying there will be a water main valve replacement located at Locust and Prospect Streets. The city urges residents in the area to draw enough water to supply needs for drinking and cooking during the replacement period. The post says the areas affected will be in the 200 block of South Prospect Street, the 300 block of South Prospect Street and the 500 block of West Locust Street.

During the replacement, water will be shut off in the area on Wednesday, August 8 beginning approximately at 9 a.m. and will continue until the work is completed. It is expected to be finished by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

A boil advisory will be effective immediately once the water is restored on the 8th. The advisory will remain in place until at least one set of bacteria samples have been completed confirming that the water meets all regulatory standards. Because of the potential for bacteria or other contamination, it is recommended by the IDNR that residents either boil water or use bottled water for drinking or cooking until further notice. Residents are advised to bring water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water may be used for bathing and other similar b=purposes.

It is anticipated the advisory will be lifted by later afternoon on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Occasionally, some problems occur after the water supply is reinstated. If water shows discoloration, run the water until it clears. If water is available from most faucets, but won't flow from a particular one, remove the screen from that faucet and run water. Clean the faucet screen and reinstall it.

If you have any concerns regarding the water service interruption, please contact Jeff Bodenhofer at 563-652-4881.

Find more information at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Safe Drinking Water Hotline, 800-427-4791.