Boil order for City of Calamus after water main break

A boil order has been issued for the City of Calamus after a water main break on Monday, April 2, 2018. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, water pressure dropped after a four-inch water main broke on the south side of town.

The city noticed the leak about 2 p.m. and expected to complete repairs by about 3:30 p.m. Pipeline breaks can allow bacteria to enter the water so residents will need to boil their water until water samples show the water is safe to drink.

The city will flush the system and increase chlorine after completing repairs.