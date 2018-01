Residents in a portion of Hampton are under a boil order until Wednesday, January 24, 2018, due to a water main break.

Residents who live on the 700 Block of 6th Avenue, the 500 Block of 7th Street; and the 500 Block of 8th Street are under this order.

Officials will notify residents when the order is lifted.

For further information, visit our website www.hamptonil.org or call 309-755-7591.