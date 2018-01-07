Boil order in effect for properties in Carbon Cliff

A boil order is in effect for certain properties in Carbon Cliff, Illinois.

According to the Village's website those under the order include:

- Properties located along Route 84

- All properties between 6th and Jay Street

-All properties located west of Route 84 (including the Mansur Avenue area, Mansur Wood Apartments, Eagle Ridge School and all of Cliff Heights)

- NOT INCLUDED East Lawn or Merry Oaks addition.

The Village's post on their website said the precautionary boil order was in place as crews work to repair a "severe water main break".

The boil order will remain in place until all repairs are completed, and EPA tests come back clear.

If residents have questions they can check with the Village Hall at (309) 792-8235.