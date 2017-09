The village of Buda, Illinois has been issued a boil order starting on Wednesday.

Officials tell KWQC that the village's water supply is being shut off for a few hours for maintenance starting on September 12 at 3 pm. Once the water is turned back on, the village will be under a boil order until further notice.

The population of Buda, according to the 2016 census, is 515 people. City officials say the entire population will likely be affected by the boil order.