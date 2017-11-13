Boil order issued for part of Buffalo, Iowa - UPDATE

UPDATE: The boil order has been lifted for residents affected in Buffalo.

ORIGINAL: Crews were on scene Monday night, November 13th in Buffalo working to make repairs to a damaged hydrant. A vehicle damaged the hydrant on the corner of 2nd Streets and Dodge.

Residents should be advised that city is issuing a boil order for all homes on both sides of the street from Main and 2nd, east to Dodge Street and North on Dodge to 4th Street.

The impacted customers should not drink the water without boiling it first. The boil order is until further notice.