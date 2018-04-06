Boil order issued for the city of Bettendorf

A boil order has been issued for Bettendorf residents. Iowa American Water tells TV-6 they are unsure when the boil order will be lifted.

There was a water main break Thursday, April 5 in the 7000 block of Valley Drive that resulted in a precautionary boil advisory. Iowa American Water believes about 90 customers were impacted, one customer on Criswell Street and residents in the Old Hunters Woods subdivision.

Due to the number of residents impacted, Iowa American made a CodeRED customer notification that alerted customers by their preferred method.