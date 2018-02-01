Boil order issued in Morrison, Ill.

City officials have issued a boil order due to a broken water main. Officials say pressure fell below 20psi in part of the water system, requiring the order.

Everyone living west of North Genesee Street and north of West Main Street is advised to boil their water until further notice.

This boil order is given as a precaution and pursuant to IEPA’s Safe Drinking Water Act; boil orders are required whenever the water system pressure drops below 20 psi. Therefore; residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking and cooking for at least five minutes before consumption.

Water samples will be taken Thursday and sent to an IEPA certified lab for analysis, as soon as officials receive notice of satisfactory results the boil order will be lifted, and residents will be notified.



