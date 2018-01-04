Bomb Cyclone. Fake Weather or Real Term?

By now you've probably heard the term "bomb cyclone" in regards to the nor'easter impacting the NE United States. While there is no such term as "bomb cyclone" in the meteorological world, the word "bombogenesis" is a term.

Bombogenesis is when a storm system drops 24 millibars or pressure in 24 hours and this storm system (nor'easter) has done that and then some. Meteorologists will even sometimes refer to storm system as "bombing out". In other words, it's a rapidly strengthening storm system. This is NOT new in the weather world and happens a couple times a year.

The bigger take home with this nor'easter is not the snow either, it will be the wind leading to power outages and very cold temperatures for our friends on the east coast.