Bomb threat made towards Maquoketa High School, all clear after bomb dog does sweep

Classes will resume as normal for Maquoketa High School after a bomb threat was made.

The school district posted to its Facebook page saying the threat was investigated and they had a bomb dog do a sweep of the high school, deeming everything safe.

If families notice an increased amount of police at the school on Tuesday, May 8, that is why. They will have an increased presence until further notice to ensure safety to the students.

This all started after a report of graffit in a bathroom at the high school was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 7. The threat targeted a specific locker and said there would be a bomb there. At the time of the threat being noticed, school was already let out but there was an evacuation in place for any faculty still in the building.

From the district: "Please understand that we take all situations like this seriously. All precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of our students today, tomorrow, and every day. If anyone has information about who wrote the graffitti please contact the high school at 652-2451."