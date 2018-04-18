Bon-Ton assets to be bought, liquidated with stores closing

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. has announced a winning bid in the company's bankruptcy court-supervised auction.

A joint venture composed of the holders of the Company’s Lien Secured Notes and Great American Group, LLC and Tiger Capital Group, LLC will acquire the inventory and certain other assets of the Company. This will result in the liquidation of the store inventories and the closing of stores. Moline and Galesburg stores will also be closing.

The Herberger's in Ottumwa will be closing, as well as Younkers in the following Iowa locations: West Des Moines, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Davenport, West Burlington, Dubuque, Des Moines, Coralville, West Des Moines, Muscatine, Waterloo.

Bill Tracy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., said, “While we are disappointed by this outcome and tried very hard to identify bidders interested in operating the business as a going concern, we are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact of this development on our associates, customers, vendors and the communities we serve. We are incredibly grateful to all of our associates for their dedicated service to Bon-Ton and to our millions of loyal customers who we have had the pleasure to serve as their hometown store for more than 160 years.”

Bon-Ton expects to provide more details about the liquidation plans and going out of business sales at its stores following approval of the winning bid by the Bankruptcy Court.