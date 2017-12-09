Book Angel Program will deliver new books to students before Christmas

From Cover to Cover is a non-profit organization, which was launched nearly six years ago to promote literacy in the community.

Christina Kitchen, the co-founder of From Cover to Cover, says they started the Book Angel Program last year to ultimately help improve reading scores among kids by encouraging them to read every day.

"Our hope is that we can continue to make a strong presence in the schools, continue to build their at-home libraries, continue to do these literacy nights, so that the reading scores improve," she said.

Last year, over 500 students at Ekstrand Elementary and St. Joseph's School received books through the program. This year, over 600 students at both schools will receive new books before Christmas break.

Mallory McMahon attended Ekstrand last year and said she was surprised when she received a new book.

"It was really happy because I didn't really know what it was like and everybody at Ekstrand got to have a book and I thought that was really generous of them," she said.

Mallory said she felt happy that some kids who may not have had books at home, were able to receive new ones.

"Because not everybody can get books and I felt like the people who didn't would feel like special inside. Like somebody, not only but their families, but like a stranger cares about them," she said.

Christmas trees are located in nine different businesses. People can choose a bookmark from the tree, which says a child's gender and reading level. People can then return a new book to the donation bin next to the tree.

Kitchen also hopes the program will continue to be an annual program, allowing every student to have a home library of their own. From Cover to Cover also plans on starting a chapter in Jackson County by the 2018-2019 school year.

You can find trees at these locations: Scott Drug, Snap Fitness, Emma Rae's, DeWitt Lanes, First Central State Bank, Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library, Iowa Mutual, McCausland, and St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off a new book until December 15.