Boone City Council member announces run for Iowa governor

Boone City Council member and Mayor Pro-Tem Steven Ray has announced that he will be running for Iowa governor in the 2018 primary election. He is seeking the GOP nomination.

Ray, 46, graduated from Iowa State University in 1992. Since then, he has served 30 years in government and public safety. He spent 7 years working for the Boone County Sheriff's Office and then 22 years working for the state of Iowa. Ray has served on the Boone City Council since January 1, 2004.

A public rally will be scheduled for sometime in August to formally kick off the campaign. For more information on Steven Ray, visit StevenRayForGovernor.com.

The Iowa governor primary election will be held June 5, 2018. Ray joins Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett and current Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in the bid for the Republican nomination.