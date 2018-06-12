Border Patrol: Agent wounded in shooting in southern Arizona

The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Border Patrol statement says the agent was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning for treatment but provides no information on the agent's injuries or the circumstances of the shooting.

The statement says the shooting happened south of the community Arivaca at 4:30 a.m. and that several people referred to as subjects of the investigation were taken into custody.

It says the FBI and the Office of Professional Responsibility of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating.

Border Patrol spokesman Chris Sullivan says another statement will be issued when details about the shooting are made available.

Arivaca is southwest of Tucson, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the border.