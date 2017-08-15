Boston Holocaust Memorial vandalized for second time this summer

The New England Holocaust Memorial has been vandalized for the second time this summer, and many in Boston are outraged by the incidents.

A 17-year-old has been charged with willful and malicious destruction of property and ordered to stay away from the memorial.

The Boston Police Department's civil rights unit is investigating the incident, which took place Monday night, to determine if additional charges are warranted.

"The wounds from the last time this memorial was broken, just six weeks ago, are still very fresh," says Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. "My heart goes out to all the Holocaust survivors and family members and members of the Jewish community."

Jeremy Burton of the Jewish Community Relations Council says this summer's incidents come after 22 years without any issue.

