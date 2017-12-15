Boy hit near bus stop in Dubuque County

A child was transported to a Dubuque hospital after being hit by a car this morning.

On December 15 at 7:16 a.m. the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Sherrill Fire Department were called to the 20000 block of Highway 52 north for a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident.

Kelly Kelin, 26, of Holy Cross, was driving southbound towards a Western Dubuque Community School District bus stop.

A 7-year-old got out of his parent's car and started to cross the road when Klein's passenger side mirror hit him.

The boy was taken to Finley Hospital for what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation with possible charges pending.