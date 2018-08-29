Boy rescued in Wisconsin after being sucked into drain during flooding

An 11-year-old boy is now safe after getting sucked into a drain during Tuesday's flooding in Wisconsin.

Fire officials in Harrison say the boy and his two friends went to check out the floodwater in a drainage ditch.

The boy grabbed goggles to look underwater and was swept into a storm drain.

The friends called 911 and rescue crews scoured every location possible to find the missing 11-year-old.

As the water started receding, crews finally saw the boy's finger sticking out of a manhole cover about 30 feet from the culvert where he was last seen.

"We were searching ditches walking every waterway anywhere there was water we were trying to figure out where that culvert he went into, where that came out," Harrison Fire Chief Amos Mikelson said.

Emergency workers pulled the boy free and took him to the hospital.

Rescuers say the boy was smiling and in good spirits.