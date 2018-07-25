Boyfriend of missing U. of Iowa student not a suspect

The Poweshiek County Sheriff says the boyfriend of Mollie Tibbetts is not a suspect in her disappearance one week ago.

The 20-year-old University of Iowa student was last seen on the evening of July 18 after going out for a jog in her small hometown of Brooklyn, an hour west of Iowa City.

On July 25, Sheriff Tom Kriegel told ABC News that neither Tibbetts’ boyfriend, Dalton Jack, nor her brothers are considered suspects in the case.

Earlier this week, the FBI joined in the investigation, and Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation told KWQC on Tuesday the disappearance is being treated as “suspicious.”

Tibbetts’ cousin Emily Heaston told KWQC that when Tibbetts became missing she left many personal items behind.

“Everything is right where she left it,” Heaston said. “Wallet, laptop, everything else was all right where she last placed it.”

Investigators are now reviewing data from Tibbetts’ Fitbit device and social media accounts for possible clues.