Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley is hosting its 2nd Annual “Get Hooked” Fishing Derby Saturday, August 5th at the Rock Island Conservation Club on Big Island!

The waters at the Conservation Club will be stocked with restaurant-quality catfish. 350 catfish are tagged for prizes such as bikes, gift certificates, outdoor gear, and more. One fish is tagged for the Grand Prize: a 2017 CR-V EX from Zimmerman Honda!

All proceeds from this event directly support programs for the members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley. Our Club members will participate along with members of the public. They will be paired up with mentors to help them with fishing basics, and will also enjoy minnow races and casting contests!

You can register at packet pickup tonight from 5-8 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, and Friday, August 4, from 9 AM-6 PM at the Rock Island Conservation Club.

For more information on the event, www.bgcmv.org.

