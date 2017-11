UPDATE: Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL: Country music superstar, Brad Paisley has announced he will perform at the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The performance is part of his Weekend Warrior World Tour that kicks off on January 25. Special guests include Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. Information on ticket sales will be released soon, according to the TaxSlayer Center website.