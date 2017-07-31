Brady St. construction resumes Monday

The Brady St. Sewer and Resurfacing Project is nearing completion.

Work will resume in the two right/east lanes of Brady St between River Dr and 7th St on Monday, July 31st. The contractor will be completing finish work along the stretch, including sidewalk work, raising manholes, and remaining pavement painting.

Additional finishing work will also take place as follows before the project achieves final completion. Staff anticipates final completion on or about Monday, August 21st depending on the weather.

Be on the lookout for changing traffic control as work progresses on these items.