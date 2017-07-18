Brady Street construction UPDATE

An update on Brady Street construction in Downtown Davenport.

Starting tomorrow resurfacing work in the two east lanes will require rolling closures of each street, alleyway and driveway intersection between River Drive and Seventh Street.

If that's part of your commute, the city recommends taking River Drive, 12th, 14th or 15th streets during the work.

Drivers will be able to turn west off of Brady Street during the temporary closures. They won't be able to onto any streets to the east.