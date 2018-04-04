Breezy & Cold Today

Temperatures will run well below normal again today with highs hitting the mid 30s. Of course it won't feel like it as NW winds will gust to 25 mph making it feel like the single digits this morning and the 20s this afternoon.

We are in the midst of the 7th coldest start to month of April on record and the coldest since 2002! Unfortunately, below normal temperatures will continue at least through the middle of next week which means snow chances will continue too. In fact, we are keeping a close eye on Sunday/Monday for accumulating snow over the midwest and possibly enough for a First Alert Day. So download to QCWeather App to stay up to date on the latest weather information.