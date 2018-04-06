Breezy & Cold Today/More Snow Sunday

A quick moving winter system will bring us flurries south of I-80 this afternoon. For the rest of us it is going to be cloudy and breezy with temps dropping from the upper 30s this morning to the 20s/30s this afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens all afternoon and eventually the single digits by Saturday morning.

After quick day of sunshine on Saturday another winter storm takes aim at the midwest. This will likely bring a few inches of snow from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Snowfall amounts will be refined more as the system gets closer, but right now a widespread 1"-3" is likely. This will be a low end advisory snow and likely a low impact First Alert Day due to the long duration of the snow. Roads will be slick at times, but crews should be able to keep up with the snow and even pre-treat with this system. Of course you can always stay up to date with the weekend forecast on the QCWeather App.