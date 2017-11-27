South winds and sunshine will combined to help temps reach the mid 60s this afternoon. The average high is 43° so this is well above normal, but shy of record highs that are near 70° (1909).
While the warmth is welcomed, dry conditions, winds and low relative humidity will create a high fire risk. Due to the dryness please avoid any outdoor burning.
Breezy & Warm Today
South winds and sunshine will combined to help temps reach the mid 60s this afternoon. The average high is 43° so this is well above normal, but shy of record highs that are near 70° (1909).