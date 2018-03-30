Bridal garage sale to support Center for Active Seniors

Got some wedding accessories you want to unload? The Center for Active Seniors is holding a Bridal Garage Sale where sellers and buyers are welcome.

Soon-to-be brides can shop the various vendor stations as well as the garage sale tables where past brides and vendors are selling their wares. From the silk centerpieces to bridesmaid dresses, you can shop for items to make your day special while sticking to a budget.

If you have items from your past wedding cluttering up your basement, call 563.386.7477 for a free table to sell your items. Or, if you are a vendor looking to promote your services, tables are $40.

The event is being held at 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 8 at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Rd. in Davenport. Admittance is free, but donations are welcome.