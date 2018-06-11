Bridge in Village of E. Davenport closed for safety reasons

A bridge that goes over railroad tracks in the Village of East is closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

According to the City of Davenport, the E. 13th Street Bridge is closed between Mound and Kuehl streets.

The bridge will remain closed pending the completion of required repairs and updates.

The bridge is owned and maintained by Canadian Pacific Railroad.

It is not known when the bridge will reopen.

Recently the Elm St. Bridge between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road was closed due to deterioration of the bridge deck. That bridge is also owned by the railroad.