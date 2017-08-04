Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation wins award

The Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were awarded the Federal Highway Administration's 2017 Environmental Excellence Award for Environmental Research.

The award recognizes the work that has gone into relocating numerous species of mussels prior to the start of the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project.

Approximately 1.2 million mussels were occupied near the bridge between Bettendorf and Moline, including endangered species.

The departments of transportation collaborated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over a three year period to look over how the threatened and endangered mussels would be impacted. They developed a plan and then were able to relocate one of the largest population of mussels in the country.

Mussels are an important part of the Mississippi River ecosystem as they help improve the water quality. The data from the study will allow anyone to reference it when looking at the impacts of future mussel conservation efforts.