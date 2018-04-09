Brill returns home to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Matt Brill once dazzled on the diamond for Moline baseball.
Now, as a professional pitcher, he's playing once again in the Quad Cities, this time as a reliever for the Kane County Cougars.
The River Bandits host Kane County this week for a four-game series.
Brill will likely see playing time, and he's excited for the opportunity to play in Modern Woodmen Park again.

 