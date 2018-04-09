DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Matt Brill once dazzled on the diamond for Moline baseball.
Now, as a professional pitcher, he's playing once again in the Quad Cities, this time as a reliever for the Kane County Cougars.
The River Bandits host Kane County this week for a four-game series.
Brill will likely see playing time, and he's excited for the opportunity to play in Modern Woodmen Park again.
Brill returns home to the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Matt Brill once dazzled on the diamond for Moline baseball.