Britain's Prince Philip recovering from surgery

The Latest on the health of Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip is recovering after a successful hip replacement operation.

The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II had the surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday.

The palace says Philip is "progressing satisfactorily at this early stage" and is likely to spend several days in the hospital. It described him as being "comfortable and in good spirits."

Philip had suffered from hip pain in recent weeks. He missed a number of family events, including Easter church service with the royal family.

___

8:45 a.m.

The elderly husband of Queen Elizabeth II is set to undergo hip surgery in a London hospital.

Prince Philip is scheduled to have surgery at the King Edward VII Hospital Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace has said it will provide updates "when appropriate" but has not provided details about the nature of the surgery.

The 96-year-old prince has been suffering from hip pain in recent weeks. He has missed a number of family events including the Easter church service.

Philip announced his retirement from royal duties in May although he still accompanies the queen on occasion. He has carried out some 22,000 solo royal engagements since Elizabeth became queen in 1952.

They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.