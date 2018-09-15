A broke down train strands 100+ on LeClaire levee

UPDATE: The city of LeClaire says a train that broke down cleared the crossing about 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: The city of LeClaire, Iowa's tourism manager says a broken down train is causing problems for people near the levee.

Cindy Bruhn tells TV6 that a "significantly long" train broke down blocking all access to and from the levee. Crews with the railroad are working to get the train fixed.

LeClaire Police are accessing the situation, which has stranded more than 100 people on the levee. An employee at the Riverboat Twilight Boat Cruises tells TV6 that 150 people who were on the boat could not get off the levee after the ride concluded. The employee also said several dozens more booked for an afternoon departure could not get to the boat.

Riverboat Twilight says everyone stuck on the levee are being offered a free ride while those who could not get to the boat will be give a refund.

Bruhn says the goal is to have the train operating by 4:00 Saturday afternoon. It is unclear what caused the train to break down.