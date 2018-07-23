Brooklyn residents ramp up efforts to find missing UI student

News station KRON in the Bay area says Tibbetts had ties to California.

They say Tibbetts was originally from Oakland, California, but relocated to Iowa for school.

________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

People living in Brooklyn, Iowa are ramping up efforts to find a missing University of Iowa student.

20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was last seen Wednesday night in Brooklyn. Friends and family say she had been dog sitting at the time she disappeared.

Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents on Sunday met at the Brooklyn fire station to talk about the investigation, while others in the community of about 1,500 are raising awareness that Mollie is still missing.

Many businesses in the downtown area have posters on their front doors which describe Mollie as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with long brown hair. Most of the posters are being made at Live Now Designs in Brooklyn.

People are volunteering to help print posters and then distribute them around the area.

"We're a close-knit community and I couldn't even imagine this happening to one of my kids. We love Mollie. They're family and we look after each other," said Carla Kriegel, one of the volunteers.

Kriegel also made cards with similar information about Mollie.

"My daughter is going to put them in pay envelope she works at a local business and we though we would get these around to local restaurants," she said.

Live Now Designs also plans to make yard signs, t-shirts and billboards with Mollie's picture and information of how to contact authorities.

The last community search happened Friday when the public went all through town and on the outskirts to look for Mollie. The sheriff's office says it'll post on social media if they need the public's help for another search.