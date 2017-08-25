Feel Good Friday: Atkinson siblings reunite after first day of school (VIDEO)

Little Levi, 3, couldn't wait for his big sister Aubrey, 5, to get off the school bus. Wednesday was Aubrey's first day of school ever. She just started kindergarten.

Aubrey and Levi

Brianne Skinner said watching her kids reunite after Aubrey's first day was a moment she will "treasure forever."

In Skinner's cell phone video, you can see a pretty little girl with bright pink shoes and a bow in her hair hop off the bus. Then she starts running toward Levi and he runs toward her.

"Brings tears to my eyes every time I watch it," Skinner said.

Aubrey scoops up her baby brother and he "bear hugs" his big sis with a smile on his face.

"He's pretty lost without her," mom said. It's easy to see these siblings have a special bond.

"Cheers to a wonderful and safe school year! "