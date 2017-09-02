Brush fire forces Burbank residents from homes

The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in Burbank as a raging brush fire threatens their homes.

Residents in the Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank were ordered to leave their homes Friday night.

The fire department says approximately 50 homes are being threatened. An evacuation center has been set up for displaced residents.

The brush fire north of Los Angeles also has shut down both sides of a key freeway for holiday weekend travel.

The fire department says the blaze is burning on both sides of Interstate 210. The closure of a 12-mile (19-kilometer) stretch is expected to last all night.

