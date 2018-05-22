Brynn Cartelli wins Season 14 of The Voice

Brynn Cartelli has won Season 14 of The Voice.

The 14-year-old from Longmeadow, Massachusetts has achieved her goal of playing for bigger audiences but also won their hearts. Her coach, Kelly Clarkson, the inaugural American Idol winner, claimed her first win as well.

Brynn can be seen singing in home videos as early as age four. At six, Brynn joined a local theater program and established herself as a singer through school talent and variety shows. She balances her musical pursuits with a busy school schedule and playing lacrosse. Currently, Brynn plays at local coffee shops and small venues, but she is looking for bigger audiences.