Budweiser released limited-edition beer inspired by George Washington's handwritten recipe

Budweiser is taking a page from history. It's adding a new brew to its reserve collection inspired by George Washington's handwritten recipe found in his personal military journal dating back to 1757.

The new beer is called Budweiser Freedom Reserve Red Lager and it celebrates veterans and American history.

The limited edition beer is even brewed by some of the company's own veterans.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Folds Of Honor, a non-profit group that provides educational scholarships to military families.