Buffalo Chief TJ Behning showing improvements on his long road to recovery

8 months after being struck by a car in an attempt to stop a high-speed pursuit, Buffalo Police Chief, TJ Behning, takes a few important steps in a long road to recovery.

Behning suffered extensive damage to his legs in the pursuit and recently his wife, Heidi Behning, posted a video via Facebook of him walking without his walk for several seconds. A huge accomplishment for not only the Behning family but the Quad Cities. Those were steps that meant so much to Heidi Behning.

"You start to realize how special those little moments are, just walking together to the end of the street and back, I mean that's huge," Behning said.

For months Behning has gone through extensive physical therapy, walking with a military grade exoskeleton brace on his right leg.

"He is 100 percent focused on getting better and getting back to the life that we knew before this accident," said Behning.

It's the community support from his home in Buffalo and the entire Quad Cities that's kept him going. Chief Behning's coworker and best friend, Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk, says his story is inspirational.

"His eternal drive and this desire to get back to some normalcy are amazing, short of a miracle," Aleksiejczyk said.

With a long road ahead, Heidi Behning says everyone is supporting him, every step of the way. "The biggest part of it is that his attitude has been remarkable, no matter what our family is going to remain strong and we're going to get through it," Behning said.