Buffalo, Iowa pumpkin farm becomes family destination for the holidays

A local pumpkin patch is now taking on a new business opportunity. The Buffalo Pumpkin Farm is decked out in a festive way and is ready to start selling trees this holiday season.

Manager Angela Gadzik says it's part of "A Living Christmas" which will also feature a live nativity scene, a kids fun train and holiday treats.

"Kids just bond with animals and love being outside and doing things as a family. We're really excited to provide that opportunity at Christmas time for families that experience that they can do together that feels good. that brings them together.

The pumpkin farm is open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Christmas Eve.