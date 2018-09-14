Buffalo Police Department shares update on Chief Behning

Eleven months after being struck by a car in an attempt to stop a high-speed pursuit, Buffalo Police Chief, TJ Behning, continues to improve.

A post shared by the Buffalo Police Department on Thursday stated that Chief Behning has had an MRI of the knee ordered.

" If nothing major shows up in the MRI they are going to start the return to work therapy program which will be intense therapy with running and jumping. This will determine if he can return to his active police duties."