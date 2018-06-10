Buffalo locals hold a meeting in midst of school closure rumors

Vision 2020 has a lot of parents worried that their school may close. Five options are on the table, some of which include closing Washington or Buchanan Elementary. The newest school added to the list is Buffalo Elementary. Parents and concerned citizens from Buffalo, Iowa are forming together to speak out on the potential school closing.

Buffalo community members filled the town fire station on Sunday, and held a meeting to discuss how they should show support their school.

The STEAM lab and teachers at Buffalo highlighted the reasons for keeping the school. Long time Buffalo native Mallory Bartleson said, "I think the biggest thing that Buffalo has to offer is our STEAM program and our staff. We have a phenomenal staff I work with them all the time through PTA. The amount of attention and caring that they put into our students is amazing and you're never going to see that anywhere else."

The biggest aspect the group wants the Davenport School District to take away from all of this is how many positive things the Buffalo Elementary brings to the table. I think that our kids thriving is helping Davenport schools thrive," said Bartleson, "I think they really need to pay attention to that and see our potential."

The group plans to attend the school board meeting tomorrow night at 6, along with the open forum on Tuesday.