Buffalo parents say closing elementary school could devastate town

Buffalo Elementary is one of five schools on the chopping block in the Davenport Community School District.

Over the next five year, the district needs to cut 20 million from its budget. One of the biggest cost-savers is closing a school.

Buffalo is the only rural school on the list. The other options lie within Davenport city limits.

“Obviously it would be a devastating impact to Buffalo,” said Cindy Berg.

Berg gave a presentation to the Davenport School board Monday night, June 25, on behalf of her community. She said Buffalo is a unique school.

It is home to an elementary STEAM lab which promotes science and technology at a young age. The school is also located in what Berg described as a tight-knit community.

The former Buffalo Elementary mom said Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning has been forefront in the school providing a positive male role model for kids. Since his injury, she says other officers have maintained that influence. She says the fire department also has a presence in the school and local business often donate and contribute to fund any needs the school might have.

“The community comes together for really anything the school needs and that’s part of the reason it’s such a great school,” Berg said.

She added larger cities do not necessarily have the same luxury.

Berg said Buffalo Elementary is the only school in the city. She says closing that could completely change the small town.

“The school is the biggest draw,” Berg said of Buffalo. “That was actually something that came out of a survey that was done several years ago by the Buffalo Development Committee. So without that, I think any small town, and I know I’ve seen some stories about small towns that lose their school and then eventually just wither away and die. I mean I’d hate to see that happen.”

Other Buffalo Elementary supporters have spoken during open forums, however, Monday night’s presentation was a special request to go before the board and allowed for members to ask questions if they chose. None did. No other individuals or groups have requested to do a similar presentation for the other four schools at risk of closing.

In other school board business: July 3, the State Budget Review Committee will hold a special meeting with Supt. Dr. Art Tate for a request to use reserve funds for one year to fund additional security positions in the district. The Davenport School Board needs to approve a presentation packet which will be given to the State Budget Review Committee. That meeting is set for Wednesday, June 26.

