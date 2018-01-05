Buffalo's Fire Department sustains damage after vehicle drives through building - UPDATE

UPDATE: To help out the driver, Brandon Butler, you can contact him via email. His email is Butlerbrandon412@gmail.com

UPDATE: The Buffalo Fire Department is a non-profit group and anyone wanting to donate to the station can contact the Buffalo Fire Department Fire Chief, Terry Adams.

You can e-mail him at chiefbvfd@aol.com or call him at 563-381-3473.

ORIGINAL: Officials in Buffalo are assessing the damage after a vehicle drove into the city's fire department early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the station just before 5 a.m. The all-volunteer department sustained damage after a driver struck the right side of the building, going through the building and hitting a trailer and a truck inside.

The driver of the vehicle is okay and tells TV-6 he was heading into work when he fell asleep at the wheel.

"I work over on the docks," driver Brandon Butler said. "I was on my way to work today and I fell asleep for about 10 seconds. I woke up and I was sliding across the parking lot and into the building. Honestly, I'm more worried about the fact that I have a baby on the way. I can't pay for something like this, everybody is worried about me, I'm fine. I'm worried about what I'm going to do about everything else."

When TV-6 arrived, the fire chief said they were working to assess all of the damages.

