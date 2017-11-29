A building collapse in northwest Davenport has people wondering what happened. The building located in the 5100 block of Pine Street is owned by the owner of Steampro Carpet Cleaning, located near the construction site. They had no comment when we reached out to them Wednesday morning.

Davenport Building inspector Max Adams said he drove past the site and saw the collapse. He said it appears that the trusses weren't properly braced. He told us when they failed, they took out the structure.

There is no report of any injuries involved in the collapse.

We will update this story with any new information.