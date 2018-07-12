Bulid-A-Bear deal attracts large crowd at NorthPark Mall

With big deals, comes an even bigger crowd. Families lined up outside and inside of NorthPark mall Thursday for the company's "Pay Your Age' deal.

On the company's website it says the children can get any furry friend for the cost of their age. So if a child is 5, the bear would be $5.

Families who waited in line told TV-6 the chaos was worth the wait as their child would receive a heavily discounted bear. One mom said she waited in line for almost two hours, while another mom said she was waiting for 45 minutes.

"It's our biggest in-store deal ever", the website reads.

An employee told TV-6 when workers arrived at 8 to prepare for the event, there were over 75 families already in line.

The line was cut off before some stores in the mall even opened due to them reaching max capacity.