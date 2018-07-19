Burger King grants lifetime supply of cheeseburgers for dying dog

An Ohio Burger King wants a dying dog to have it "his way".

10-year-old Cody only has a few months to live after being diagnosed with terminal bone cancer.

Heartbroken by the news, Cody's family decided to keep him comfortable and happy by filling his belly with daily cheeseburgers from Burger King.

When employees found out about Cody's cancer, they decided to grant him free cheeseburgers for the rest of his life.

After receiving a "shout out" from Cody's owner on Twitter, Burger King responded by tweeting "The world needs more kindness and empathy."